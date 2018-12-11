NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a parolee is back behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Wedgewood home and threatening to kill the resident.
The victim told police he found Kevin Stodghill inside his home in the 2000 block of Beech Avenue on Monday.
Stodghill was allegedly holding a large glass when he threatened the victim before running outside.
A Midtown Hills Precinct officer spotted Stodghill nearby and arrested him after a short foot cahse.
Police said Stodghill left mail and other items that were stolen from another house inside the victim’s home.
Stodghill, 49, is being held on $45,000 bond on two counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Stodghill has previous aggravated burglary convictions in Knox County. He registered as an ex-con in Davidson County in February 2018.
