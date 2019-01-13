HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed by his roommate at their home in Hermitage, police say.
According to an official with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., Wesley Burney was stabbed at his residence on the 900 block of Hammack Drive just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers responded after Burney showed up at Summit Medical Center with non-life threatening stab wounds.
Burney told police he was asleep on the couch when his roommate, Jason L. Mullikin, allegedly stabbed him multiple times. When Burney awoke, he said Mullikin had a knife to his throat and asked him why he was "poisoned."
Officers observed a 7-inch cut on Burney's neck and a stab wound to his left arm.
Police responded to the scene and located Mullikin nearby on Blackwood Drive.
Police say Mullikin, who was identified immediately, began yelling about how he was allegedly poisoned by the victim. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.