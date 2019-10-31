HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man has been arrested for aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and violation of bond.
According to Hendersonville Police, Michael A. Sharer was arrested Thursday morning. He was was previously arrested in July 2018 for raping a juvenile. During the investigation, evidence was discovered that Sharer recorded the sexual act with the minor.
Sharer violated his bond which was set following his arrest in 2018. On Thursday, officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant when they found he was living with the victim from his 2018 rape arrest. Bond conditions prohibit any contact with the victim.
Bond has been set for $165,000. Sharer is due in court on November 20.
If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, you're asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.