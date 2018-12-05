HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have charged a man with first degree murder after the body of his wife was found at their Hendersonville home on the 100 block of Maple Drive.
Autrey Dye Jr. was arrested on first degree murder charges Friday for the death of his wife, 50-year-old Allison Dye. Investigators said the manner of death was strangulation.
According to the arrest affadavit, Allison Dye was found face down near a staircase and had what appeared to be blood on her pants and on the right side of her head. There were also apparent blood stains on the carpet around and under Dye.
According to police, it was an attempted murder-suicide.
“Mr. Dye claimed that he had ingested rat poison and prescription medication in a suicide attempt,” Detective Sergeant Neal Harris with the Hendersonville Police Department said.
Sgt. Harris said Autrey was taken to Hendersonville Hospital. He was released Friday morning (November 30) and arrested.
Autrey Dye told investigators that his marriage had soured in the past year and that an argument occurred between them between 10 and 11 a.m. on the day she died. He said that Allison had fallen down the stairs while he was right behind her. He stated she was hurting but "was talking a little" after the fall and immediately rushed to help her.
Harris says Autrey was the one that called 911 to report his wife was dead, but he didn’t make that call until hours after she had died. Autrey admitted to waiting several hours before calling 911, and when investigators asked him further questions, told investigators that "he did not want to talk about it" and thought he had had a mental lapse and didn't know why or how.
Investigators observed a Bissell vacuum cleaner near Allison Dye's body. The cord of the vacuum was examined and investigators determined that the ligature mark on her neck was consistent with the size and shape of the vacuum cleaner cord.
Further, investigators found no evidence to prove Allison Dye fell down the stairs as stated by Autrey Dye and no evidence was found to suggest an object was used to inflict injury to the bloody area of Allison's head. The bloody area of Allison's head was examined, and though it caused blood loss, the wound did not penetrate through the scalp and was not the cause of death.
Investigators said Autrey Dye refused to render aid and CPR on Allison when talking to the 911 operator because it "was too late" and that he knew she was dead.
Investigators said the findings of the investigation and autopsy show probable cause for premeditated murder and intentional homicide. Autrey Dye is in the Sumner County Jail on no bond.
ORIGINAL STORY from November 30, 2018:
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man after the body of his wife was found at a home on the 100 block of Maple Drive in Hendersonville.
Autrey Dye Jr. was arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of his wife, 50-year-old Allison Dye. Investigators said the manner of death was strangulation.
According to officials, the call came in around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found Allison Dye dead in the home. Another person inside the home was taken to a Hendersonville hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.