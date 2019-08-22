HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested a babysitter accused of stealing over $35,000 worth of jewelry and cash from a home.
According to a news release, 27-year-old Jocelyn Stewart was asked to come back to the home once the jewelry and cash was found to be missing but kept driving once police were seen.
She was stopped by officers a short distance from the home and questioned about the missing items, and gave officers multiple pieces of jewelry. Officers also searched her car and found more stolen jewelry and stolen medicine. It was later determined that not all of the jewelry found belonged to the victim.
Investigators found that Stewart babysat for multiple people in Hendersonville and Gallatin and it is believed that more victims exist.
Stewart was charged with theft over $10,000.
If you believe you may have been a victim of Stewart or if you have any additional information, call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.
