HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man has been arrested in connection to a vehicle theft last month.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Nicholas Lee Thomas participated in the theft of a vehicle left on the side of SR 386 by creating a bill of sale and orchestrating the sale of the vehicle to a local tow company on January 28.
Thomas was charged with theft over $2500 and criminal simulation. He was arrested Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding this or other crimes are encouraged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.