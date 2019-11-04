The new Metro Police headquarters cost nearly three times more than the amount that was announced the day the city broke ground, contract documents show.
In October 2016, then-mayor Megan Barry said the project was being funded with 28 million dollars from the capital budget.
Turns out the project was later amended – adding 45 million – making the final cost 70 million.
"They tell us one thing then it ends up being something completely different," said Metro Council-At-Large member Steve Glover.
The paper trail in the contracting documents shows that Metro began the project without a firm price, leaving councilmembers and taxpayers in the dark about the true expected cost. There were also unexpected costs, for example, removing contaminated soil from the site. The headquarters is on Murfreesboro Road, on the site of a former car dealership.
News 4 Investigates also found funding issues involving the new sheriff’s department building on South 5th Street in East Nashville.
Metro’s Department of General Services accepted a bid to build the sheriff’s headquarters for 20.8 million. A department spokesperson, Velvet Hunter, told News 4 Investigator Nancy Amons that the new expected price tag is 32 million.
Hunter wrote Amons in an email that general services expected to ask for more money in the upcoming capital budget and would halt the project if it was not approved.
"No. Make it work. Make the contractor who gave us the bid, make it work," said Glover.
"It's never OK to take money from the taxpayers' pocket because we stink at managing money," he said.
General Services said the 20.8 million dollar bid was for “evaluation purposes,” but declined to explain.
“I’ve never heard of that,” Glover told Amons.
