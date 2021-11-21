CLARKSVILLE, TN –(WSMV) Police have identified the man that man that was shot Sunday night on Greenwood Ave.
Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Costa Linsey. Linsey has died from his injuries.
According to police, Clarksville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Greenwood Ave. at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with multiple wounds.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Detective Goble at 931-648-0656.
To leave an anonymous tip, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tips line 931-645-8477.
This investigation is ongoing. Updated will be provided as more information is available.
