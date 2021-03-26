NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash near Donelson Middle School on Friday morning.
Robert Osborne was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Donelsonwood Drive around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the 52-year-old driver was driving "at a high rate of speed" on Stewart Pike when he "failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway."
Osborne was transported to the Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said he later died.
During their investigation, police said there was "no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement."
