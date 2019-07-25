NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say Wednesday night's murder on Harding Place may be linked to drug trafficking. 

Police say 31-year-old Lam Kwok Lung was murdered in the 700 block of Harding Place just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night next to his vehicle near the carport.

Lung was renting a room that appears to have been targeted and possibly linked to a drug trade. Police say he had been shot multiple times and detectives think he was confronted right as he arrived at the house where he rented a room nearly two months ago. 

Lung had a Duluth, Georgia address listed on his driver license and police found more than $25,000 cash and other items linked to drug trafficking inside the room Lung rented. 

A witness said a four-door sedan, possibly red in color, fled east on Harding Place after gunfire was heard. 

Detectives are trying to learn more about Lung and his actions while he was in Nashville. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

