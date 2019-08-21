NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police says 26 guns were stolen from cars between Aug. 11 through Aug. 17.
Police say 28 of the 41 cars taken (68 percent) were easy targets due to keys being left inside the cars or made available to thieves. A total of 26 guns were stolen during the car burglaries; eight of those cars were left unlocked.
This year, 465 guns have been stolen from cars.
Police are urging people to lock their cars, secure any valuables - including guns, and remove the keys from the car.
