NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Southeast Nashville where a suspected gunman shot at a group of women, hitting one of them in the ankle.
According to investigators on scene, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses tell police they saw the gunman shooting at the women and striking one of them in the ankle. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A different group of people saw the shooter running towards them. At least one person in the group shot at the man. The shooter, still unidentified, reportedly got into a vehicle and drove of.
Details about the suspect and a possible motive are not available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
