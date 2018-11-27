There's one long-time holiday tradition we're not welcoming back. Burglaries and robberies are always up at shopping centers this time of year. More security will be out, but metro police are sharing what you can do to protect yourself.
West Precinct covers the Mall at Green Hills, One Bellevue Place and Nashville West just for starters. They know as well as anyone what's happening around shopping centers.
Sgt. Steve Linn said more than half of those burglaries are in cars that just made it too easy.
"They're not even being locked," said Linn. "They don't have to break glass. They just simply see an item in there, and they enter the car. We're also seeing an ever-increasing number of car fobs and keys being left in vehicles, and the bad guys just push the button because the fob's somewhere in the vicinity."
We've all heard these warnings before, but Linn said it just keeps happening.
He said to make sure your parked car's showroom clean with nothing visible to tempt a burglar, not even change in the door.
If you're dropping off presents and heading in for more, Linn even recommends to drive to a new spot just to throw off a burglar who could be watching.
There's also an uptick in the number of robberies around shopping centers at this time of year. Linn said it's because there are just more people who are carrying around cash.
For that reason, Linn recommends carrying a debit card for holiday shopping, having no cash on you at all.
He said to evaluate the lighting where you park. If it's going to be dark when you get out, Linn said the most convenient spot may not be the safest.
"We do want you to stay in pairs or more," Linn continued, speaking to shoppers. "There's safety in numbers. Try to shop in as large a group as you can."
His last tip deals with purses and wallets.
"Do what you can to secure them, but if you're approached, do what you can to cooperate," he said. "It's not worth getting injured over or worse."
