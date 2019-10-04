NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man shot his wife in a downtown hotel after a day of drinking, maintaining he didn't shoot his wife but unable to explain how the shooting happened.
On Thursday, Metro Police responded to a shooting at a room at Holston House hotel on 7th Avenue North.
Investigators say 59-year-old Randy Austin told them that he and his wife were staying in the room and they had been out drinking in downtown Nashville earlier in the day. After enjoying the day together, they went back to their room where Austin placed his gun on the nightstand and walked away.
Austin told police that moments later he heard a sound he soon realized was his gun. When he turned around, he saw blood coming from the back of his wife's head. While tending to his wife and calling for help, he picked up the gun which was still in the holster on the floor and placed it in his pocket.
Austin maintained that he did not shoot his wife nor did she shoot herself. Austin further explained that he and his wife are left hand dominant which makes it impossible for her to shoot herself. He also said that he and his wife were the only ones in the room at the time.
Investigators say preliminary evidence shows Austin's wife's right arm was up in a defensive nature and she was kneeling or squatting at the time of the shooting. The bullet passed through her right forearm and was lodged in her right temple.
Austin, a Glynn County, GA sheriff's deputy, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, bond was set at $500,000. Austin's wife is currently in critical condition.
