BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Brentwood Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Mapco.
A man with a gun entered the 158 Franklin Road Mapco around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Authorities say the man attempted to rob the store clerk and then shot him once in torso.
The clerk was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated.
His injuries are non-life threatening.
Police describe the suspect as a black male who might have been wearing a mask.
This investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information on this incident, call Brentwood Police (615) 371-0160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.