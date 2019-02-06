GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A Gallatin High School teacher has been suspended after his arrest for possible sex crimes involving a student.
Douglas Richmond, 35, of Gallatin, was arrested on Tuesday after the female reported the crime to the school.
Gallatin Police said officers responded to the school on Tuesday to investigate the a case involving a 14-year-old student and a teacher.
Richmond’s page on the Gallatin High web site, which has been removed, said he was a physical science teacher, freshman academy. He also was an assistant coach for the baseball team. His LinkedIn page said he started teaching in Sumner County in May 2017 after being a science instructor for KIPP Nashville for two years and the science department chairman at KIPP Metro Atlanta from July 2012-May 2015.
Richmond was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor to observe sexual contact. He is being held at the Sumner County Jail on $75,000 bond.
