Violence on Tennessee highways happens more often than one might think.
Joe Shelton Jr. was killed two years ago by a 23 pound piece of concrete.
Police believe someone launched it onto his car.
Tuesday, troopers found drugs after shots were fired on I-24.
Then there was Caitlyn Kaufman's murder.
The nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440.
Video could help investigators catch the criminals, but there is no video because the TDOT cameras don't record.
"It's largely disappointing," said Metro Fraternal Order of Police president James Smallwood. "and it's your job to try and provide some closure to the victim of the crime and to their families, and if you know that there's something there that could have captured the evidence but didn't because it's not recording, that's really frustrating."
TDOT has 500 cameras around the state.
They began installing them 20 years ago to monitor traffic.
When it comes to recording, a spokesperson said "the issue for TDOT is logistics - not only the labor involved to process requests/dig up footage, but the significant cost of storing 24/7 footage."
"There's certainly got to be solutions on the table. How much money is too much money to save a life or to prove a crime," said Smallwood.
We took the concerns to state lawmakers, and we brought up Kaufman's case.
"It's unbelievable that they've got a camera pointed at it and it's worthless," said Senator Frank Nicely.
Nicely plans to take action.
He said the transportation committee will discuss the issue when the next legislative session begins in a few weeks.
"We got to know what it's going to cost and, if we want to do it just in major cities, and we need to get TDOT's perspective on it, and a lot of different things, but yeah, I certainly think it's worth talking about," said Nicely.
Senator Becky Massey, the Chair of the transportation committee, also said she plans to consider legislation that would allow law enforcement to place cameras on interstates.
"Ultimately, we need help to combat all violent crimes that occur on our highway systems," said Massey.
