Samuel Sylvester

Samuel Sylvester

 Franklin PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a 50-year-old Franklin man on multiple counts involving sex with children ages 12 and 16.

According to investigators, Samuel Sylvester is charged with seven counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, seven counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of rape of a child.

Franklin Police began investigating Sylvester after a client he worked with as a music producer came forward with disturbing allegations. Neither victim is related to Sylvester and the children have no connection to each other.

Sylvester reportedly worked with children throughout the years, and investigators fear there may be more victims. He has since bonded out of jail on $200,000 bond.

If you have any information, call Franklin Police immediately at (615) 794-2513.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.