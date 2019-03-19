ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Officials said four people were found shot at a duplex on the 3200 block of Luann Drive on Tuesday night.
According to investigators on scene, one of the victims was the shooter. It is believed all of the victims knew each other and there was an argument.
The victims are recovering from their injuries at the hospital, their conditions are currently unknown.
Police said the public is not in danger at this time.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
