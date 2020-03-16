HOLLY WILLIAMS AND WILLIAM LANWAY.png

Holly Williams and William Lanway (Photos: MNPD)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Police say the two people found dead in a car Friday morning along Old Hickory Boulevard were murdered, according to autopsy examinations.

A construction worker found the body of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, along the 400 block of Old Hickory Blvd in West Nashville Friday morning. They were inside Williams' crashed 2005 white Acura sedan.

Police say the Acura appears to have gone off the construction road and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment. 

Holly Williams' Vehicle--Crash Scene.jpg

Meanwhile, the autopsy shows that both Williams and Lanway were shot.Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.

Police executed a search warrant at Williams' apartment on Hillmeade Drive in an effort to find the suspect.

Lanway is described as Williams' "estranged boyfriend." He was arrested March 4 for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after attacking Williams. She obtained an order of protection against him. He was also arrested last December for punching her.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.