NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Police say the two people found dead in a car Friday morning along Old Hickory Boulevard were murdered, according to autopsy examinations.
A construction worker found the body of Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, along the 400 block of Old Hickory Blvd in West Nashville Friday morning. They were inside Williams' crashed 2005 white Acura sedan.
Police say the Acura appears to have gone off the construction road and crashed into a tree at the bottom of an embankment.
Meanwhile, the autopsy shows that both Williams and Lanway were shot.Their deaths are being investigated as a double homicide.
Police executed a search warrant at Williams' apartment on Hillmeade Drive in an effort to find the suspect.
Lanway is described as Williams' "estranged boyfriend." He was arrested March 4 for aggravated assault and false imprisonment after attacking Williams. She obtained an order of protection against him. He was also arrested last December for punching her.
If anyone has any information about this case, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
