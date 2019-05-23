FORT PIERCE, FL (WSMV) - A Florida woman was arrested last week during a traffic stop, but it was what she was doing to the driver of the stopped vehicle that reportedly caused the traffic stop in the first place.
According to WPEC-TV, the incident started when a man in a Ford F-150 ran a red light.
The man did not initially stop for officers. The man explained to officers that the reason he didn't pull over immediately was that his female passenger, 51-year-old Rhonda Koppenhoefer, was performing a sex act on him.
When investigators approached the truck, they found Koppenhoefer with a half empty beer bottle between her legs and a glass pipe on the floor board. Investigators also discovered three white rocks that tested positive for crack cocaine.
The driver told investigators he saw Koppenhoefer throw the crack pipe on the ground to hide it.
Koppenhoefer faces charges of possession and tampering with evidence. The driver of the truck only received a citation.
