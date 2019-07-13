COCKE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three adults from North Carolina are facing several charges after police found three children, crystal met, marijuana and cocaine in the back of a U-Haul on Interstate 40 in Cocke County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, notified authorities about small children that were locked in the back of a white U-Haul at a Welcome Center on I-40. Officials later found the vehicle near the 431-mile marker and asked the driver to exit the truck.
Authorities found three children under eight year of age enclosed in the cargo area of the truck. Authorities also found crystal meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the front cab.
Three adults, Lakista Williams, Willie Green Jr. and Eric Larue were arrested and are facing child endangerment and drug possession charges. Larue is also being charged for failing to maintain lane of travel.
THP says the three adults are from Hendersonville, North Carolina.
