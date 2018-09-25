NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspect was arrested after police say they found him hiding inside the gas station he was trying to rob.
The robbery happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Mapco in the 700 block of Bell Road.
A witness called police after watching the suspect, who was wearing a white bandanna over his face, enter the store and appear to lock the front doors.
The clerk told police that the man entered the store and demanded cash.
Officers were already in the area and were able to respond quickly. The gas station clerk was able to unlock the doors and run outside to safety.
Police said they found the suspect hiding behind the counter and were able to arrest him. Officers also found a handgun at the scene.
The suspect reportedly refused to tell officers his name.
According to police, the investigation into the case is ongoing.
