NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant at a residence on Spence Lane as part of a drug investigation.
The home is located near the intersection of Spence Lane and Marwood Lane.
Police arrested 37-year-old Tristan Chiu, of Illinois. Officials found 145 marijuana plants, two pounds of processed marijuana, as well as LSD and 23 grams of mushrooms inside the home.
Stay with New4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.