MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A missing child with special needs out of Mt. Juliet has been found.
Police say the child was found using a helicopter from the Metro Nashville Police Department, while BNA police and K9s from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office also helped.
The MNPD helicopter saw the child running from the woods into the parking lot at Mt. Juliet High School's parking lot, where officers made contact with him. The child is now safely back with his parents.
Great news! The child was located with the critical assistance of a @MNPDNashville helicopter. There is no longer an active search. Airport PD & Rutherford Co Sheriff K9s also assisted in the search.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 26, 2020
Certainly a relief! Thank you to @MNPDNashville, @RCTNSheriff, and @Fly_Nashville Police! Child was spotted by Metro Air 1 running from the woods into Mt. Juliet High School’s parking lot, where officers made contact. Child is safely back with his parents. https://t.co/oWRb8sbEzT— Capt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) September 26, 2020
Police were searching for a 12-year-old male in the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The boy had last seen wearing a Vikings jersey and pajama pants.
