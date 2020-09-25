Police lights generic

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A missing child with special needs out of Mt. Juliet has been found. 

Police say the child was found using a helicopter from the Metro Nashville Police Department, while BNA police and K9s from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office also helped.

The MNPD helicopter saw the child running from the woods into the parking lot at Mt. Juliet High School's parking lot, where officers made contact with him. The child is now safely back with his parents. 

Police were searching for a 12-year-old male in the Tuscan Gardens neighborhood. The boy had last seen wearing a Vikings jersey and pajama pants. 

