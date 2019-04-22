NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted felon was arrested near the Nashville airport with body armor.
Police pulled Derek Ferrell over for speeding on and not using turn signals near an Airport Authority building on Murfreesboro Pike on April 9. Metro Officers said Ferrell's truck was open when they pulled him over and police could see body armor inside.
During a search of the car, police also found an open whiskey container and drug paraphernalia along with several boxes of shotgun ammunition and a 20-gauge shotgun.
Ferrell faces charges of felony weapons possession, unlicensed use of drug paraphernalia, open container, and driving on a revoked drivers license.
