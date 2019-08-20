DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson Police are hoping to close the case on counterfeit money after seizing more than $1,200 in fake money at a local hotel.
A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver tipped off police after he dropped off pizzas to a room at the Motel 6 on Highway 46 Monday and realized he had received three bogus $20 bills.
When police arrived at the hotel, inside three rooms they found printers and dozens of counterfeit bills.
They hope it’s the missing piece to a puzzle they have been working on for the past year. There have been 60 cases of counterfeit money reported since last August in Dickson alone.
“That is a big spike,” Dickson Police Detective Kirk Davidson said. “We knew it was somebody local.”
Police arrested one man at the hotel, who had warrants in White Bluff, on charges of printing fake money.
“It was a great lead for us to actually get to that location where they were manufacturing the money,” Davidson said.
Police are looking for at least six more people in connection with more than $5,000 worth of counterfeit cases across Middle Tennessee.
“We know where the paper came from. We know where the ink is from,” Davidson said. “The guy we interviewed (Monday) was able to give us a lot of information.”
The Secret Service is reviewing the case. There could be more arrests.
Dickson Police are optimistic the case will go to federal court.
