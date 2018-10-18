NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 200 NES customers are still without power after a crash in north Nashville on Thursday morning.
The vehicle crashed into a light pole and knocked down a power line at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Myatt Drive just after midnight.
Police said the driver had an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound and was driving to the hospital when the wreck happened. The driver's injuries are not said to be critical.
