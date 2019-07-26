NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teens were rearrested this week after visits by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers and Juvenile Court probation officers to check on whether they were complying with court orders.
At one home, a 15-year-old who had been ordered to serve a strict home detention wasn’t home when officers arrived. They learned from his guardian that he had recently left.
The 15-year-old was charged last month with concealing guns in a large teddy bear. He was also arrested on July 9 for auto theft.
Officers began searching the area for the teen. When they spotted him, he tried to flee on foot.
He was charged with criminal trespassing and violating the conditions of his release.
The team then went to the home of two brothers, ages 16 and 17, who had multiple charges against them. One teen has gun possession, vehicle burglary and vehicle theft charges. The other teen has multiple vehicle theft charges.
During a check of the teens’ bedroom to ensure compliance with release conditions, the team found handgun magazines, brass knuckles and marijuana blunts.
After obtaining search warrants because police believed guns might be in the house, officers found two pistols, both stolen, in a toilet. Both were loaded with rounds in the chambers. One of the guns was stolen during a 2019 Nashville home burglary, the other was reported stolen in Clarksville.
The brothers were arrested on charges of unlawful gun possession and gun theft. The 17-year-old was also charged with marijuana possession.
