PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Police in Portland found a little boy at the intersection of a highway and are now looking for his home and/or parents.
Police say the boy appears to be about 3-4 years old. He was found near the intersection of Highway 52 E. and S. Russell Street.
Anyone who recognizes the boy or has any information should call 615-451-3838.
