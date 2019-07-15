NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A reported fight between two employees at a Checkers restaurant leads to one man being arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting police officers trying to take him into custody.
According to arrest records, police were called to the scene on Gallatin Pike on Sunday. When officers arrived, they heard cries for help on the north side of the restaurant and found the defendant, Andrew Comerfield, on the ground with with a uniformed employee. The employee was the one calling for help and had Comerfield restrained in a hold.
When police identified themselves, Comerfield aggressively yelled at the employee. Police asked the victim to go inside while they spoke to Comerfield.
Comerfield continued to speak incoherently and aggressively toward officers. When officers warned him that he would be detained if he didn't calm down, he refused. Comerfield was reportedly uncooperative and began physically struggling against officers when they attempted to put cuffs on him.
Comerfield reportedly smelled heavily of alcohol and was slurring his words.
After being placed into the patrol car, Comerfield managed to get his cuffs around his legs and in front of him. Officers got him out and put his hands behind him again.
While attempting to apply a hobble strap to his legs, he began kicking and struggling with officers. When officers got the strap around his legs and took him around the corner, Comerfield managed to kick the door into one of the officers.
Comerfield is charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer, and assault. He was booked into jail on $5,000 bond.
