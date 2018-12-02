NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A convicted felon was arrested by Metro police on Friday after detectives found a small arsenal of guns and multiple kinds of drugs in a home where he wasn't supposed to be living.
According to a police report, MNPD's SID Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant at an MDHA property on the 3600 block of Georgia Court.
During the search, detectives found 10 firearms (one reported stolen from a store near Fort Campbell), approximately 40 grams of heroin packaged for resale, 20 grams of marijuana, $545 in cash, and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.
Under Miranda, police said David E. Boone confessed to owning all the items found by police.
Boone was arrested and charged with felony weapon possession, possession of a handgun with intent to commit a felony, possession of heroin with intent to sell, drug possession/casual exchange, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000, and criminal trespassing because he was on MDHA's "ban list."
Boone, a felon with multiple drug convictions, is being held in lieu of a $46,500 bond.
