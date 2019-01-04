The FBI and the Franklin Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday evening at a Suntrust Bank on Cool Springs Blvd.
The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Police say a man armed with a gun entered the bank and began threatening employees and a customer. Nobody was hurt in the robbery. The suspect fled on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a tall, thin white male. Surveillance images show the suspect was wearing all black with a baseball cap and a mask that blocked most of his face. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
A reward of $5,000 is being offered for anyone who can help identify the suspect. Police believe workers from office buildings near the bank may have information that could help investigators.
Anyone with information should call 615-794-2513 or submit and anonymous online tip here.
