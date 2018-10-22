DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - The Dickson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the DNA found on a letter sent to the grandparents of Joe Clyde Daniels matches the boy's father's DNA.

Authorities said the letter claimed that the boy was still alive.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the DNA analysis. The results of the investigation were sent to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch.

"As we previously stated, we do not believe this submission will change the focus of our investigation," said the TBI in a statement.

Joe Clyde was killed more than six months ago. His body has yet to be found despite months of searching.

The 5-year-old was reported missing on April 4 from his family's Garner Creek Road home in the Tennessee City community.

For four days, volunteers and community members helped law enforcement search day and night for the boy, who they believed had wandered off from the home without a coat in the wee hours of the morning.

According to the TBI, Joseph Daniels confessed to hitting his son repeatedly with his fist until he died and then put the boy's body in the trunk of his car.

Krystal Daniels later admitted to being present at the family's home "when Joseph Ray Daniels intentionally caused the death of their son."

Joseph and Krystal Daniels were indicted in their son's death by a Dickson County Grand Jury in June.

Joseph Daniels was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated child abuse, child neglect, filing a false report and tampering or fabricating evidence.

Krystal Daniels was indicted on counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, accessory after the fact, child neglect and filing a false report.

