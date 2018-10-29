NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A father of two was shot to death while police say he was chasing after crooks who were breaking into cars in his Bellevue neighborhood.
The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as 45-year-old Erik Helffenstein.
According to police, the suspects were breaking into cars Monday morning on Meadow Ridge Circle in the Traceside subdivision.
That's when Helffenstein chased after the burglars. The men reportedly fired into his car, causing him to crash in the 7700 block of Highway 100 just after 2 a.m.
The shooting suspects were in a dark SUV. So far, police have not released any specific information about the gunmen.
Police shut down Highway 100 near the Harpeth River Bridge for several hours as they processed the crime scene, but it has since reopened.
News4 spoke with several neighbors who said their cars were broken into earlier this year. They said Helffenstein was standing up for the neighborhood.
Several residents told News4 they had just seen Helffenstein on Sunday at a neighborhood fall festival.
Anyone who lives in the Traceside subdivision whose vehicle was tampered with or anyone has surveillance video of the suspects is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.
The tow truck has arrived, but HWY 100 in Bellevue remains closed while police continue their investigation into the shooting death of Erik Helffenstein. pic.twitter.com/5Km7AjFvKQ— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) October 29, 2018
