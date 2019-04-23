DECHERD, TN (WSMV) - A father-in-law is charged with attempted first degree murder and multiple assault charges after investigators say he shot his son-in-law in the face.
Decherd Police Department responded to the shooting on College Street around 6:51 p.m. Monday night and found the victim laying on the ground. Officers found the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Roger Dale Burgess, armed with a shotgun and detained him.
The victim received medical attention at the scene and was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga where he is recovering from his injuries. Burgess and the victim reportedly live in opposite sides of a duplex and the victim has an order of protection against his wife. The wife lives with her father, Burgess, in the duplex.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed. In addition to attempted first degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Burgess is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and domestic assault.
