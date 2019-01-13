NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police and members of the community are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Nashville.
Dyamond Ricketts was last seen on Friday, Jan. 11. Her family says she suffers from depression and may be without her medication.
She is 5-foot-4-inches tall, around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Metro Nashville Police Dept. at 615-862-8600.
