RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A man known by police as the ‘Mule Kick Burglar’ is behind bars, but questions remain how he dodged officers for months.
Police said 35-year-old Robert Shegog is tied to at least 59 business break-ins in Middle Tennessee that date back to September of 2019.
He’s accused of stealing more than $100,000.
Ted Robinson's liquor store, Murfreesboro Wine & Spirits, was one of those businesses burglarized.
"I didn't really think it was a matter of if, I just kind of figured it was when it was going to happen and sure enough got a call about 3:31, really cold morning that somebody had broken in," Robinson said.
Robinson said the man was inside the store for only 82 seconds.
"Basically enough time to run around and not find anything and run out the back door," Robinson said.
Investigators told News4 Shegog was seen on surveillance video standing with his back to the front door of businesses and kicking in the glass.
“Just a guy that I think got in a bind and was having success and just couldn’t stop,” Detective Jason Anderson with the Smyrna Police Department said.
Detective Anderson was one of several across the Midstate on the case.
Anderson called the suspect careful making sure to cover his face and hands. He would never park anywhere in plain sight and waited before making a move.
"We would almost always see him pacing back and forth in front of the building, looking around, trying to make sure there's no police or any witnesses," Anderson said.
In January, Murfreesboro police stopped Shegog and charged him for having drugs. They later connected him to the burglaries and arrested him.
News4 also spoke with the Shelbyville Police Department about the case.
An investigator said the suspect planned his getaways by using back roads to stay under the radar.
Police believe he was using the money to fuel gambling.
Shegog is expected to appear in court on March 24.
