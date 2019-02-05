COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning at the home of a suspect who is on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
Jamal Jamel Gardner, 47, lives at 305 West 2nd St. in Columbia, TN.
Police said Gardner was not inside the home and that the area is secure.
"Given the violent potential of Gardner, the Columbia special weapons and tactics team executed a dynamic entry into the residence," said the police department in a statement.
The search for Gardner began late Saturday night after police said he attacked his girlfriend at her home, shot at officers during a traffic stop and then managed to get away as they closed in around his home.
Gardner is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated domestic assault.
Police said Gardner also has a history of committing other violent crimes and is currently on probation for a drug-related charges.
