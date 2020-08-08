NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police spent Saturday afternoon enforcing Metro’s mask mandate and Mayor Cooper’s new Order 10 that prohibits open consumption of alcohol in Downtown Nashville and Midtown.
With officers on nearly every corner of Broadway, police tell News4 most people are cooperating and wearing a mask. Police say as of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 14 citations have been given and three arrests made for refusal to wear a mask. Another person was arrested for public intoxication.
“The police are great like honestly like they tell you to but a mask on otherwise it’s awesome,” said Morgan from Nebraska, visiting Nashville for her birthday.
After a weekend of more than 30 citations, police officials tell News4 there is some difficulty in judging how hard to enforce.
Officials say the most difficult part comes when people refuse to wear a mask or sign a citation and an interaction with officers become escalated.
News4 spoke with Josh Hine, who uses a wheelchair, police approached him for not wearing a mask.
“I explained to him under the ada rules that I’m not required to wear a mask and I don’t have to tell him why and that was it,” said Hine.
“I was cool calm collected and he treated me with respect and I treated him with respect.”
Police say people and businesses have also been cooperative with Mayor Cooper’s Order 10, at this time not reporting citations given.
