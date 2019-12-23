NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police were called after a person was found reportedly dead on the 5th level of the WeGo Central bus station parking garage.
Metro Nashville Police and EMS staff were called to assist at approximately 5:30AM Monday, at WeGo Music City Central facility located at 400 MLK Blvd. downtown.
According to Metro Nashville police dispatch, the call came in as an assault, and when emergency crews arrived, it was determined the victim was deceased.
Information at this time is extremely limited, and News4 is working to acquire additional details. We will provide that here as it becomes available.
