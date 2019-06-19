ROANE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in East Tennessee have arrested a man on a scooter who reportedly pulled a gun on a driver, blocked a roadway, and ran his scooter into another vehicle trying to pass by.
On Friday, June 14, Roane County deputies were dispatched to Indian Shadows Drive around 1:41 p.m. in regards to a man blocking the road with a scooter. The caller told dispatchers the man on the scooter pulled a gun on him.
Investigators saw a red scooter sitting across both lanes of the roadway, and took 66-year-old Ronald Reese into custody. Investigators found a handgun in his right pocket loaded with eight rounds with one round in the chamber. Reese was also carrying another magazine of 8 rounds in his left pocket.
The victim told investigators he was dropping off a piece of equipment at a job sight when he drove up on Reese riding the scooter. Reese reportedly hit his brakes in front of him repeatedly and then stopped.
The victim said he asked Reese to move and that was when Reese began yelling something about the victim tailgating him. When the victim asked him to move again so he could leave, Reese refused.
The victim reportedly tried to go around Reese and then Reese blocked the whole roadway not letting him pass. The victim got out of his vehicle trying to see why Reese would not let him leave, and Reese reportedly pulled a handgun on the victim and told him to get back in the vehicle.
The incident report stated another driver tried to pass them in the roadway, and Reese then backed the scooter into the left rear fender of his truck. That driver pulled to the side of the road to call police. The victim of the first vehicle told the man in the truck that Reese had pulled a gun on him.
Reese admitted to pulling his gun on the victim but stated he did so because the victim struck him with his vehicle. When asked about this, Reese said the victim bumped him with the front of the vehicle. Investigators said they did not see evidence to support Reese's story and the only damage was to a back cargo box where he had hit the other driver's truck.
When asked why he was blocking the road, Reese told investigators that the victim had been tailgating him. He said that he did not call police because his cell phone did not have service. He did not give investigators a clear answer as to why he didn't let the victim leave or why he didn't leave. He told investigators that he had "a right to protect himself."
Reese was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Roane County Detention Center.
