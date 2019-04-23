NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in Metro Police custody after resisting and evading officers while reportedly intoxicated after investigators found his vehicle covered in blood and later discovered he was the suspect in a previous incident involving hitting cars and chasing a woman.
Affidavits show 45-year-old Jay Robert Lennox is facing numerous charges including multiple counts of assault of an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and a pedestrian violation.
On Monday around 6 a.m., Metro officers were called to the area of Traemore Village Drive and Charlotte Pike regarding a potential shots fired and a suspicious person running around the neighborhood banging on doors and windows.
A Metro Officer was traveling outbound on Charlotte Pike near the 7300 block when they saw a dark-colored car traveling inbound on Charlotte at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic and crossing the double yellow lines. The small car drove into the lane of the officers, forcing the officer to drive off the roadway. The officer quickly turned around and began heading in the same direction as the car on Charlotte Pike in an attempt to find the car.
The officer found the car on the right shoulder of Charlotte Pike with the driver side door open. When they approached the car, they found the vehicle was empty and that there was a large amount of blood inside the vehicle. Officers then reportedly heard a scream or a whistle coming from an apartment complex nearby. They saw the suspect, Lennox, walking away from the parking lot of the complex carrying a briefcase. Lennox was covered in blood and appeared to be intoxicated.
The officer ordered Lennox to drop the briefcase and come towards them. It was then Lennox said "You are not the real police, where is your badge," over and over again and verbally refused to comply with commands. Lennox then ran from the complex back onto Charlotte Pike where he tried to throw himself in front of a car traveling inbound forcing drivers to swerve out of the way.
The officer grabbed Lennox by the arm and ordered him to the side of the road. Lennox physically resisted, swinging his arms at the officer and shoving the officer away. The officer attempted to grab Lennox one more time and was met with more physical resistance.
The officer deployed their tazer and fired it at Lennox. Lennox reportedly locked up and went to the ground. After a five-second taze was finished, the officer ordered Lennox to roll over on his stomach and Lennox refused. The officer again triggered another five-second taze. After the second taze, Lennox reportedly pulled the connectors off and began to get up from the ground.
At that point, the officer put his tazer away and once again ordered Lennox to get back on the ground., continuing to give him commands to stop resisting and to put his hands behind his back. Lennox continued to physically resist and began to spit in the officer's face and starting throwing his hands at the officer's face and neck. The officer received a small cut to the upper lip, neck, and right forearm.
The officer used two to three open palmed strikes to Lennox's forehead, telling him to stop fighting and resisting. Around this time, more Metro officers arrived on scene and continued to struggle to place handcuffs on Lennox.
During the fight, another officer received a small cut on their hand. Once Lennox was finally cuffed, he continued to kick his legs at officers. Officers used a hobble restraint around his legs.
Lennox was transported by paramedics to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It was after Lennox was transported to the hospital that officers found that he was a suspect in a case where he reportedly hit two cars, ran into a Dollar General store on Old Hickory Blvd. and chased a woman around the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.
Lennox is still receiving medical treatment at Vanderbilt and is in MNPD custody.
