NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a woman at a Germantown gas station on Tuesday on charges of public intoxication.
Basheera Yousef was taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance outside of a Mapco on Jefferson Street.
According to police, Yousef was shouting profanities with her breast fully exposed.
John Woods, who was inside the Mapco changing the registers, reported seeing Yousef scratching his car with a piece of glass.
When Woods came outside to stop her, Yousef allegedly threatened to "cut his jugular" if he got any closer.
Police arrived and arrested Yousef, who has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, public indecency and vandalism. Her bond is currently set at $14,450.
Police reported that Yousef told them she had consumed a large amount of vodka.
