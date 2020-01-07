NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Airport Police have arrested a person who was reportedly drunk and disorderly after missing a flight to Las Vegas.
On January 6 just before 7:30 p.m., an officer went to the Frontier Airlines counter at Gate B10 in response to an irate customer.
Airport police said they spoke with 68-year-old Lawrence Eugene Wesolowski who explained that she missed her flight and was demanding a refund because TSA held her up at checkpoint.
Arrest records state an officer noticed Wesolowski was intoxicated by her bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the way she staggered as she walked along with the smell of alcohol coming from her breath.
The officer reportedly explained to Wesolowski that they could go to the ticket counter at the front of the terminal to get her rebooked for her flight to Las Vegas. Wesolowski became belligerent because she could not leave on her flight. She reportedly yelled and argued at airline employees, in addition to cursing at them and demanding they give her a refund.
Wesolowski was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Bond was set at $500.
