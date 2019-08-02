NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man who they said stole beer from a convenience store and then proceeded to fight and threaten bodily harm to officers.
According to arrest records, officers responded to the Litton Corner Market on Gallatin Pike on a reported shoplifting. The store manager told investigators that 29-year-old Brad Tyree had entered the store, stole a 12 pack of Budweiser and a bottle of Lysol dish soap and he wished to prosecute.
Tyree was found by police across the street from the store sleeping in the grass next to the parking lot. Several cold Budweiser glass bottles and an unidentified liquor bottle were next to him. When officers approached Tyree, they tapped his shoulder in order to wake him. When Tyree woke up, he sat up and began threatening officers.
Officers noted Tyree had a strong alcohol smell and had watery bloodshot eyes, as well as slurred his speech when he talked to them. When investigators asked him to stand up, he refused multiple times. When officers forced him onto his feet, they noticed he was unsteady on his feet and he began struggling with officers, switing his arms and pulling his weight away from them.
Tyree reportedly kicked his foot forward to break several glass beer bottles and said he was going to "beat the [expletive]" out of them.
Officers attempted to gain control of Tyree's arms as he began lunging at a female officer. The female officer kept pushing him away as he continued to threaten to harm them. It was at that point that Tyree picked up the liquor bottle and threw it at the female officer's head. The female officer ducked out of the way and the bottle broke in the middle of Gallatin Pike.
Tyree continued to yell that he was going to "[expletive] up" the officers. When officers finally gained control of him, he continued to struggle, stand, and strike out at officers.
Investigators say Tyree was taken into physical custody due to the felony charge of assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon and because posed a danger to himself and others. He was also charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and theft.
