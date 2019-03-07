NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police believe some street racers caused a crash that seriously injured one woman in south Nashville.
On Wednesday, witnesses told police they saw two cars that were stopped at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard speed off when the light turned green.
According to police, the witnesses said both vehicles started veering around traffic, which is when one of the cars lost control and hit a ditch.
The driver, identified as Raul Chicas-Perez, reportedly told police that another vehicle "cut him off," which caused him to lose control.
His girlfriend, Karol Jiminez, was the passenger in the car. She suffered injuries to her head, knee and mouth and was taken to the hospital. At one point, she said she couldn't feel her face.
According to the affidavit, police found a marijuana smoking pipe inside the vehicle.
Chicas-Perez, 20, is charged with drag racing with serious bodily injury, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Chicas-Perez was arrested last year for driving on a suspended license.
