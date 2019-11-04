NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A driver who crashed with his grandson in the vehicle admitted to emergency personnel to having used heroin before driving.
Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Trevecca Avenue at Douglas Avenue just after Noon Saturday. When they arrived they found a single vehicle had run off the road and hit a power pole head on.
64-year-old William E. Brewington was found behind the wheel, and the airbag had deployed. The 10-year-old grandson was in the back seat.
When EMS and officers retrieved Brewington from the car, he was said to be unsteady on his feet, not cooperating with Emergency Medical Services, had slurred speech, fidgety, and very incoherent.
Police say the grandson was seen by EMS for injuries, and his grandmother signed a transportation refusal form, for him to not be transported to the hospital.
Once EMS crews got Brewington into the ambulance, they had to give him Narcan do to his becoming unresponsive. When he came around, he told the paramedic he used heroin.
Police placed him under arrest and EMS transported him to General Hospital. Once there, police read him his Miranda rights and explained Tennessee's implied consent law. Brewington gave his consent to have his blood drawn.
When asked if he had taken any medications, he said he had taken his vitamins, and tried heroin for the first time.
Police conducted a records check and discovered that his driver's license was suspended, and had been charged previously with Driving Under The Influence in 1978 and 1980.
After treatment for his injuries, Brewington was processed by the Davidson County Sheriff's Department, and subsequently posted bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.