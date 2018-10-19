CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver is in custody after crashing his car into the Wendy's drive-thru in Clarksville.
The Clarksville Police Department said the incident happened at 9 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
After the crash, the driver allegedly got out and ran from the vehicle.
Officers later found the man, identified as Michael Shane Patterson.
Police said Patterson showed signs of intoxication but would not consent to sobriety tests.
Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Oak Grove, KY.
Patterson's Tennessee driver's license was revoked. He also had several outstanding warrants in both Tennessee and Kentucky.
Patterson, 41, is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. He is charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, driving on a revoked license, fugitive -wanted by other state, vandalism and contraband in a penal institution. His bond was set at $290,000.
