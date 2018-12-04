NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police responded to a deadly crash in south Nashville early Tuesday morning.
A black Mustang and a red van collided at the intersection of Whittemore Lane and Burkitt Road, killing one of the drivers.
Authorities say the other driver fled the scene after the fatal accident.
According to police, the driver who fled on foot was caught and is being tested for intoxication.
The identity of the deceased had not yet been disclosed.
